Monica Lewinsky to produce documentary on culture of public shaming for HBO Max

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Activist-TV personality Monica Lewinsky has joined hands with producer Max Joseph to produce documentary "15 Minutes of Shame" for HBO Max.

The documentary is described as "a look at people from around the world who have been caught up in a situation that involved public criticism and humiliation".

Lewinsky, who's a former White House intern, also faced public shaming in 1998 when the story broke that she had a sexual relationship with former US President Bill Clinton.

In the past few years, she has emerged as one of the prominent anti-bullying activists and media mavens.

"Monica Lewinsky is an anti-bullying activist with unparalleled authority, making her the perfect partner for this project.

"And Max's strong advocacy for social justice and distinctive storytelling make him particularly well-suited to explore this complex modern phenomenon," Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for HBO Max, said in a statement to Variety.

"15 Minutes of Shame" is executive produced by Joseph, Lewinsky, Steve Ascher and Kristy Sabat for Six West.