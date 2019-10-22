Home Entertainment English

Rapper Nicki Minaj gets married to Kenneth Petty, shares video to confirm news

The couple received their marriage licence in July but had been waiting for a particular pastor to be free to officiate the ceremony.

Nicki Minaj with husband Kenneth Petty. (Photo | Instagram)

LOS ANGELES: Rapper Nicki Minaj and boyfriend Kenneth Petty have got married after dating for a year.

The 36-year-old recording artiste, whose real name is Onika Tanya Maraj, took to Instagram to hint at the wedding in a video which shows bride and groom baseball caps and Mr and Mrs mugs.

"Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10-21-19," Minaj captioned the video, which appears to be a reference to the date of their wedding.

Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on

Minaj said last week that they could marry "in the next seven days".

ALSO READ | Nicki Minaj aka Mrs Petty announces retirement from music 'to have a family'

According to USA Today, their relationship made waves after 41-year-old Petty's criminal history came to light.

Petty is a registered, Level 2 sex offender on New York State's Sex Offender Registry.

