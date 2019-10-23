Adam Driver in talks to star with Matt Damon in 'The Last Duel'

By Express News Service

Adam Driver is in talks to star in a leading role alongside Matt Damon in Ridley Scott’s revenge thriller, The Last Duel.

Ben Affleck, who reunites with his Good Will Hunting-collaborator Damon for the project, will take on a supporting role alongside 'Killing Eve' breakout star and Emmy winner, Jodie Comer.

Scott will direct from a script co-written by Damon, Affleck, and Nicole Holofcener. The project will be co-produced by Scott Free Productions and Damon and Affleck’s Pearl Street Films.

The film, based on Eric Jager’s book, The Last Duel: A True Story of Crime, Scandal and Trial by Combat in Medieval France, recounts the real-life revenge drama surrounding the last legally-sanctioned duel in France. It follows a man who goes to war and returns to discover that a friend has raped his wife. When no one will believe the woman, the soldier appeals to the king, asking that he be allowed to fight a duel to the death to decide the man’s fate. Comer will play the wife.

Driver, who wraps up his Star Wars stint with The Rise of Skywalker this December, has been generating Oscar buzz with his roles in Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story and the Amazon thriller, The Report.