Cardi B joins Fast & Furious 9

Fresh from making her big-screen debut in the hit film Hustlers, Cardi B is buckling up for Fast & Furious 9. The Grammy-winning rapper has a small role in the highly-anticipated sequel.

Vin Diesel, the star and producer of the franchise, took to Instagram to announce the news from the UK sets of the upcoming film.

“I’m tired, but I can’t wait,” Cardi said alongside Diesel. “I ain’t gonna front, I think this is going to be the best one.”

Director Justin Lin returns to The Fast and the Furious world for the latest instalment, which will also bring back Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron, while John Cena and Cardi are among the newcomers.

Fast & Furious 9 will hit theatres on May 22.