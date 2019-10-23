Game of Thrones alumnus Joseph Mawle cast as villain in LOTR TV series

By Express News Service

Game of Thrones alumni Joseph Mawle cast as villain in Lord of The Rings TV series Amazon’s highly anticipated Lord of the Rings TV series has found its villain. Game of Thrones star Joseph Mawle has joined the cast of the scripted drama project, according to sources.

Mawle is believed to be playing a villain named Oren in the show. He joins a cast that also includes Will Poulter (Black Mirror: Bandersnatch) and Australian actress Markella Kavenagh.

J.A. Bayona (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) is set to direct the first two episodes and will executive produce along with his producing partner Belén Atienza. Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke said in August that the creative team has been “working for months” on breaking the first season of the show. Production is slated to begin in 2020.

Once production budgets,casting, writers, producers and visual effects are factored in, the total cost for the LOTR series could reach as high as $1 billion.