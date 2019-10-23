Johnny Galecki reuniting with 'The Big Bang Theory' writer

By Express News Service

Johnny Galecki is reuniting with The Big Bang Theory writer Anthony Del Broccolo to delve into a new sitcom based on the world of eSports. The show, titled The Squad, has been given a script order at NBC, home of fan favourite shows which have included The Good Place, Brooklyn 99 and Parks and Recreation in the past.

Johnny will act as executive producer on the show, with Anthony writing the series which focuses on a new group of friends who bond over their mutual love of the video game based sporting competitions. This will be his first executive producer and development role since the short-lived series Living Biblically last year, which showed a man living life according to the Bible after the death of a friend.

Jim Parsons, who played Sheldon, has also announced a new docuseries that explores hidden icons of LGBT history last week and is producing Netflix mini-series sitcom.