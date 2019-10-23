Home Entertainment English

Kiara starts shooting for Indoo Ki Jawani

The shooting of Kiara Advani’s Indoo Ki Jawani has commenced in Lucknow. The film is a romantic comedy directed by Abir Sengupta.

Published: 23rd October 2019 11:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The shooting of Kiara Advani’s Indoo Ki Jawani has commenced in Lucknow. The film is a romantic comedy directed by Abir Sengupta.

Kiara Advani

The story follows a small town girl’s determination to find true love using an online dating app. Aditya Seal, who was last seen in Student of the Year 2, is also a part of the film.
“I am super excited to begin shooting for Indoo Ki Jawani. I’ve been preparing for the character ever since I signed the film and it’s finally time to live her. Indoo is a part of every young Indian girl — she’s endearing, lovable and quirky,” Kiara said. 

Co-producer Nikkhil Advani added, “We are very excited to produce this youthful film that has such wonderful alchemy of actors. Having seen the rehearsals and preparations, we are confident this film will win hearts.” Indoo Ki Jawani is set for release on June 5.
Kiara Advani’s upcoming projects include Good News, Laxxmi Bomb, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Guilty.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Security personnel in Srinagarn. ( File Photo | AP)
'How many days you want restrictions in Kashmir', SC asks Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army, NASSCOM ink deal to train war veterans
Pilgrims at the Kartarpur shrine (Photo | EPS)
Online registration for Kartarpur pilgrimage starts
Baba Ramdev (File photo)
Court directs FB, Google, Twitter to remove videos defaming Baba Ramdev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala bypolls: UDF's TJ Vinod wins Ernakulam constituency by 3673 votes
Kerala bypolls: CPM wrests Vatiyoorkavu seat from Congress
Gallery
Though Congress-led UDF secured three seats in the five Assembly by-elections, the CPM-led LDF wrested one additional seat in the Kerala Assembly, taking its tally to 93. (Photo| B P Deepu, EPS)
Kerala bypolls 2019: VK Prasanth to Shanimol Usman, here are all winners
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp