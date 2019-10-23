Kiara starts shooting for Indoo Ki Jawani

By Express News Service

The shooting of Kiara Advani’s Indoo Ki Jawani has commenced in Lucknow. The film is a romantic comedy directed by Abir Sengupta.

The story follows a small town girl’s determination to find true love using an online dating app. Aditya Seal, who was last seen in Student of the Year 2, is also a part of the film.

“I am super excited to begin shooting for Indoo Ki Jawani. I’ve been preparing for the character ever since I signed the film and it’s finally time to live her. Indoo is a part of every young Indian girl — she’s endearing, lovable and quirky,” Kiara said.

Co-producer Nikkhil Advani added, “We are very excited to produce this youthful film that has such wonderful alchemy of actors. Having seen the rehearsals and preparations, we are confident this film will win hearts.” Indoo Ki Jawani is set for release on June 5.

Kiara Advani’s upcoming projects include Good News, Laxxmi Bomb, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Guilty.