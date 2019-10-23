Home Entertainment English

Third instalment of Fantastic Beasts to start filming in 2020

The highly anticipated sequel of the spin-off from the Harry Potter franchise, Fantastic Beasts 3, will finally begin production in early 2020.

Published: 23rd October 2019 01:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 01:22 PM   |  A+A-

JK Rowling's 'Fantastic Beasts' series. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

The highly anticipated sequel of the spin-off from the Harry Potter franchise, Fantastic Beasts 3, will finally begin production in early 2020.

Dan Fogler, who appeared in the first two films as Jacob Kowalski confirmed that although they haven’t started production yet, it will be happening really soon, thanks to author J.K. Rowling.
“We haven’t started filming yet. We start in February,” Fogler announced. “Last we heard, J.K has been writing furiously, everyone was really happy with what she submitted, and we’re all just waiting for the new script. And that’s where we’re at.”

This isn’t much of big news considering that Fogler’s co-star Eddie Redmayne had previously stated that the sequel is supposed to start filming in early 2020. However, it’s important to note that Redmayne mentioned that Rowling was still working on the script back in September. Hopefully, Fogler’s update will confirm that the screenplay is finally done and that the third Fantastic Beasts movie can start production as promised.

The premise of Fantastic Beasts 3 is still a huge mystery. However, there are speculations that the third movie will focus on Ezra Miller’s Credence Barebone now that he is under the influence of Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) and is aware of his true identity. In addition to that, it looks like Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) is ready to wage war against Grindelwald since he has a secret weapon.
The still-untitled Fantastic Beasts 3 is scheduled for release on November 12, 2021.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fantastic Beasts
India Matters
Chinese fishing nets is one of the attractions listed by Lonely Planet | File picture
Kochi 7th in top 10 cities to visit in 2020: Lonely Planet
(L-R) The logos of Bhart Airtel, Reliance Jio (File Photos | Reuters)
Airtel fastest in downloads, Jio tops 4G availability
Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal (Photo| Twitter/ @PiyushGoyal)
Trains to get WiFi service in next 4 years: Minister
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
UP lawyers teach a lesson to cops flouting traffic norms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kozhukatta food fest
‘Kozhukatta’ indigenous food fest in Kerala attracts huge crowds
Surgeons of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Vepery removed 52 kg of plastic wastes from the stomach of a cow. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
WATCH: Over 50 kilos of plastic and other waste found in cow's body
Gallery
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp