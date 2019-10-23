Third instalment of Fantastic Beasts to start filming in 2020

By Express News Service

The highly anticipated sequel of the spin-off from the Harry Potter franchise, Fantastic Beasts 3, will finally begin production in early 2020.

Dan Fogler, who appeared in the first two films as Jacob Kowalski confirmed that although they haven’t started production yet, it will be happening really soon, thanks to author J.K. Rowling.

“We haven’t started filming yet. We start in February,” Fogler announced. “Last we heard, J.K has been writing furiously, everyone was really happy with what she submitted, and we’re all just waiting for the new script. And that’s where we’re at.”

This isn’t much of big news considering that Fogler’s co-star Eddie Redmayne had previously stated that the sequel is supposed to start filming in early 2020. However, it’s important to note that Redmayne mentioned that Rowling was still working on the script back in September. Hopefully, Fogler’s update will confirm that the screenplay is finally done and that the third Fantastic Beasts movie can start production as promised.

The premise of Fantastic Beasts 3 is still a huge mystery. However, there are speculations that the third movie will focus on Ezra Miller’s Credence Barebone now that he is under the influence of Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) and is aware of his true identity. In addition to that, it looks like Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) is ready to wage war against Grindelwald since he has a secret weapon.

The still-untitled Fantastic Beasts 3 is scheduled for release on November 12, 2021.