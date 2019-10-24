Check out Blake Lively's quirky birthday wish for hubby Ryan Reynolds

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Blake Lively wished her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, in a very funny manner on his birthday.

Lively's birthday to Reynolds featured a selfie that has her sticking her finger up his nostril, reports eonline.com.

"I picked a good one. Happy birthday @vancityreynolds," she captioned the image.

She also tagged herself as Gisele Bundchen.

It appears the couple is celebrating Reynold's 43rd birthday on the east coast, because fans spotted stunning autumn leaves behind the pair.

"Deadpool" star Reynolds shared a selfie with a serene-looking lake in the background, in addition to some balloons.

Meanwhile, although Reynolds celebrated his birthday on October 23, the wishes are still pouring in.

His mom wished him a happy birthday via ukulele, while Salma Hayek took a note from his book for her birthday tribute.