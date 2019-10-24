Home Entertainment English

Check out Blake Lively's quirky birthday wish for hubby Ryan Reynolds

It appears the couple is celebrating Reynold's 43rd birthday on the east coast, because fans spotted stunning autumn leaves behind the pair.

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Blake Lively wished her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, in a very funny manner on his birthday.

Lively's birthday to Reynolds featured a selfie that has her sticking her finger up his nostril, reports eonline.com.

"I picked a good one. Happy birthday @vancityreynolds," she captioned the image.

She also tagged herself as Gisele Bundchen.

I picked a good one. Happy birthday @vancityreynolds

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on

"Deadpool" star Reynolds shared a selfie with a serene-looking lake in the background, in addition to some balloons.

Yes, Ryan, I am using your birthday to post this picture where I don’t look so bad, while you look all beat up, and also I’d like to take this opportunity to remind you that you were gonna send me some Aviation gin for MY birthday AND THAT WAS ALMOST TWO MONTHS AGO... If you want to see more picture of yourself, please look at my stories... oh and Happy Birthday by the way. Sí, Ryan, estoy usando tu cumpleaños para publicar esta foto en la que no me veo tan mal, mientras tu te ves golpeadisimo, y también quiero aprovechar esta oportunidad para recordarte que me ibas a mandar unas botellas de tu ginebra “Aviation” para mi cumpleaños y que fue hace casi dos meses! Si quieres ver más fotos tuyas checa mis historias. Ah y por cierto, feliz cumpleaños. @vancityreynolds #aviationgin @aviationgin @samanthalopezs

A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on

Meanwhile, although Reynolds celebrated his birthday on October 23, the wishes are still pouring in.

His mom wished him a happy birthday via ukulele, while Salma Hayek took a note from his book for her birthday tribute.

