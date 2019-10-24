Home Entertainment English

We helped 'Friends', 'The Office' remain popular: Netflix Content boss

Netflix has "Friends" until the end of the year, and "The Office" until the end of 2020.

Published: 24th October 2019 05:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 05:24 PM   |  A+A-

Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos.

Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos says classic shows such as "Friends" and "The Office" continue to be popular after so many years solely because of the streaming giant.

During an onstage conversation at Vanity Fair's New Establishment Summit here, Sarandos waved away concerns over the streaming service's upcoming loss of "Friends" and "The Office", reports variety.com.

"One of the reasons 'Friends' and 'The Office' are so popular is because they're on Netflix. You imagine what happens when your kid comes to school: 'I just saw this new show called 'Friends'," he said.

Recalling Marshall McLuhan's thesis that "the medium is the message", Sarandos said: "Part of the enduring success of the shows is they've been available on Netflix in a way that people can watch them and ingrain them in their lives. Part of it also is: they sit down they push play and there it is. 'Friends' and 'The Office' found them, too, on Netflix. Remember, 'Friends' and 'The Office' have been widely syndicated for years, still are. A lot of that phenomenon has been because of Netflix."

Come 2020 and "Friends" will move to HBO Max with the launch of WarnerMedia's streaming service, and NBCUniversal will have exclusive domain over "The Office" when Peacock comes in 2021.

Netflix has "Friends" until the end of the year, and "The Office" until the end of 2020.

Asked about potentially being at a disadvantage without "Friends" or "The Office", Sarandos said that while he would have loved to have kept the shows on Netflix, the platform is "also about change and keeping things fresh".

"We have 'Seinfeld'. We're super excited about having 'Seinfeld'," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Netflix Friends TV show The Office web streaming
India Matters
Security personnel in Srinagarn. ( File Photo | AP)
'How many days you want restrictions in Kashmir', SC asks Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army, NASSCOM ink deal to train war veterans
Pilgrims at the Kartarpur shrine (Photo | EPS)
Online registration for Kartarpur pilgrimage starts
Baba Ramdev (File photo)
Court directs FB, Google, Twitter to remove videos defaming Baba Ramdev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala bypolls: UDF's TJ Vinod wins Ernakulam constituency by 3673 votes
Kerala bypolls: CPM wrests Vatiyoorkavu seat from Congress
Gallery
Though Congress-led UDF secured three seats in the five Assembly by-elections, the CPM-led LDF wrested one additional seat in the Kerala Assembly, taking its tally to 93. (Photo| B P Deepu, EPS)
Kerala bypolls 2019: VK Prasanth to Shanimol Usman, here are all winners
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp