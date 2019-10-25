'A Hocus Pocus' sequel is officially on the cards

By Express News Service

Hocus Pocus 2 is in the works at Disney+, and Workaholics writer and co-producer Jen D'Angelo has been tapped to pen the script.

The 1993 Disney film starred Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson sisters, a trio of witches who are resurrected on Halloween. While it disappointed at the box office and was critically panned, it gained a cult following after reruns each season on outlets.

Reports say that while the original stars are not attached to Hocus Pocus 2, Disney is hoping to get them involved. It’s not yet known if the project will be a direct sequel with the same actors or a reboot with fresh characters and plot lines.

Kenny Ortega directed the original film from a script by Mick Garris and Neil Cuthbert, based on a story by Garris and David Kirschner.

Omri Katz played the teenager who accidentally revives the Sanderson sisters, and his sister was played by Thora Birch. There have long been efforts to reimagine the film, with Disney Channel putting in development a TV movie two years ago, which never came to fruition.