Scott Cooper’s horror film 'Antlers' gets April 2020 release date

By Express News Service

Scott Cooper’s supernatural horror film Antlers will hit theaters on April 17, 2020, Fox Searchlight said on Wednesday. The film is produced by Guillermo del Toro, David Goyer, and J Miles Dale.

The story follows a small-town Oregon teacher, Julia Meadows (Keri Russell), and her sheriff brother, Paul (Jesse Plemons), as they become entwined with a young student (Jeremy T Thomas) who harbours a dangerous secret with frightening consequences.

Graham Greene, Amy Madigan, Scott Haze, and Rory Cochrane round out the cast. Cooper is directing the film from a screenplay by C Henry Chaisson, Nick Antosca, and Cooper.