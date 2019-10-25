Scott Cooper’s horror film 'Antlers' gets April 2020 release date
The story follows a small-town Oregon teacher and her sheriff brother, as they become entwined with a young student who harbours a dangerous secret with frightening consequences.
Published: 25th October 2019 08:51 AM | Last Updated: 25th October 2019 08:51 AM | A+A A-
Scott Cooper’s supernatural horror film Antlers will hit theaters on April 17, 2020, Fox Searchlight said on Wednesday. The film is produced by Guillermo del Toro, David Goyer, and J Miles Dale.
The story follows a small-town Oregon teacher, Julia Meadows (Keri Russell), and her sheriff brother, Paul (Jesse Plemons), as they become entwined with a young student (Jeremy T Thomas) who harbours a dangerous secret with frightening consequences.
Graham Greene, Amy Madigan, Scott Haze, and Rory Cochrane round out the cast. Cooper is directing the film from a screenplay by C Henry Chaisson, Nick Antosca, and Cooper.