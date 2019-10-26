Home Entertainment English

Jill Soloway to direct biopic on first American woman to space

Director Jill Soloway, known for the award-winning Amazon show Transparent, will next be directing the biopic of Sally Ride, the first American woman to space.

Published: 26th October 2019

Jill Soloway attends the LA premiere of Amazon’s ‘Transparent Musicale Finale’ at Regal LA Live in Los Angeles

Jill Soloway (File photo| AFP)

By Express News Service

Director Jill Soloway, known for the award-winning Amazon show Transparent, will next be directing the biopic of Sally Ride, the first American woman to space. Based on a script by Krystin Ver Linden, the film will have screenplay by Cassie Pappas. 

Ride became the first American woman to space travel in 1983 when she was 32 years old. She remains the youngest US astronaut to achieve this feat. Soloway will also be producing this biographical drama with Andrea Sperling through their banner Topple, alongside Kristin Burr of Burr! Productions and Lionsgate. 

Meanwhile, Soloway is also said to write, direct and produce the remake of the 1985 Dutch-American action film Red Sonja that starred Brigitte Nielsen and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Interestingly, Bryan Singer, who was originally roped in to direct the film was dropped after sexual abuse allegations against Singer. 

