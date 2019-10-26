Pedro Pascal to play villain Maxwell Lord in Wonder Woman

By Express News Service

Director Patty Jenkins announced on Thursday that Wonder Woman 1984 will feature Pedro Pascal as the antagonist Maxwell Lord. The filmmaker took to Twitter to share the announcement. “Well hello’ Max,” Jenkins tweeted, tagging Pascal in the comic book image of Maxwell Lord.

Apart from Maxwell Lord, the film also has Kristen Wiig’s Barbara Ann Minerva, an archaeologist who transforms into The Cheetah, as the other villain. Chris Pine is also on board to reprise his role as Steve Trevor.

Wonder Woman 1984 is scheduled to be released on June 5, 2020. The other films from the DC Extended Universe, Birds of Prey, starring Margot Robbie and Mary Elizabeth Winstead will be hitting the screens on February, 7 next year.

