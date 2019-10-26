Taylor Kitsch to star in Neill Blomkamp’s Inferno

By Express News Service

Taylor Kitsch will star in Inferno, Neill Blomkamp’s upcoming science-fiction thriller. AGC Studios has boarded the project and agreed to fully finance and produce the film. Blomkamp is best known for his Oscar-nominated debut District 9. He also oversaw Elysium and Chappie, both of which were less financially and critically successful.

Kitsch’s credits include Lone Survivor, Savages, and Battleship. He will star as a cop who is called to investigate a seemingly ordinary murder in the New Mexico desert. There he uncovers a deeper conspiracy and begins to suspect that the killer he’s trying to find maybe a humanoid beast.”

“Over the last decade Neill Blomkamp has proven himself to be one of the most innovative creators of science fiction cinema in the world and I’m convinced that Inferno is going to break new ground and take Neill’s body of work to even greater heights,” Ford said in a statement.