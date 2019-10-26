WATCH | Netizens call out fan who groped Nick Jonas during LA concert

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Singer Nick Jonas was groped by a member from the audience while he was performing in Los Angeles earlier this week.

Just days ago, the Jonas Brothers' who concluded their 'Happiness Begins' Tour at the Hollywood Bowl in Southern California, were performing 'Only Human' when one audience member got close to Nick, reported E-News website.

The disturbing element which was caught on a camera shows a concert-goer, standing behind Nick, reaching out and touching the singer's left leg, stroking it before moving to his butt.

wtf this is very disrespectful!! pic.twitter.com/he2KGmm2qS — Nick Jonas FAN @NickJDaily) October 22, 2019

Immediately after seeing the moove, a security guard stepped in to stop the fan but, that didn't keep the person from doing it again and he reached up to Nick's right leg.

This time, Nick himself reached down to swat away the hand going up to his leg, before turning around to look at the fan.

People were discussing Nick Jonas’ sex life when he was 13-14, there were countdowns to his 18th “legal” bday, he said that fans groped his ass at M&Gs before & now a fan groped him on stage.. The abuse he’s been through by the public for YEARS is ignored bc he’s a man & I’m SICK — nur (@JONASBR0) October 23, 2019

The video of the moment has since gone viral, with social media blasting the fan for the "terrible" and "disrespectful" behaviour.

"Bad move thing to nick," a user commented on Instagram.

"Why wasn't she removed," chimed the second user.

Someone commented on Nick Jonas getting groped saying that those people pay a lot of money so they should be able to do whatever they want. ARE YOU FUCKING JOKING?!? HE IS A HUMAN BEING AND SHOULD NOT BE TOUCHED IN THE WAY THAT HE WAS. END OF STORY. It is sexual harassment. — Jenn. You are loved and you are worth it (@youareloved96) October 25, 2019

It was exactly two years ago this week that singer Harry Styles was also groped onstage at the exact same concert venue. The 'One Direction' star was performing at the Hollywood Bowl during the We Can Survive concert to benefit breast cancer awareness when he was touched inappropriately by a concert-goer.

