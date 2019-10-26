WATCH | Netizens call out fan who groped Nick Jonas during LA concert

Home Entertainment English

It was exactly two years ago this week that singer Harry Styles was also groped onstage at the exact same concert venue.

Singer Nick Jonas. (Photo | AP)

WASHINGTON DC: Singer Nick Jonas was groped by a member from the audience while he was performing in Los Angeles earlier this week.

Just days ago, the Jonas Brothers' who concluded their 'Happiness Begins' Tour at the Hollywood Bowl in Southern California, were performing 'Only Human' when one audience member got close to Nick, reported E-News website.

The disturbing element which was caught on a camera shows a concert-goer, standing behind Nick, reaching out and touching the singer's left leg, stroking it before moving to his butt.

Immediately after seeing the moove, a security guard stepped in to stop the fan but, that didn't keep the person from doing it again and he reached up to Nick's right leg.

This time, Nick himself reached down to swat away the hand going up to his leg, before turning around to look at the fan.

The video of the moment has since gone viral, with social media blasting the fan for the "terrible" and "disrespectful" behaviour.

"Bad move thing to nick," a user commented on Instagram.

"Why wasn't she removed," chimed the second user.

It was exactly two years ago this week that singer Harry Styles was also groped onstage at the exact same concert venue. The 'One Direction' star was performing at the Hollywood Bowl during the We Can Survive concert to benefit breast cancer awareness when he was touched inappropriately by a concert-goer.

