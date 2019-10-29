Home Entertainment English

Netflix's playback speed test feature invites backlash from Hollywood filmmakers

Brad Bird, best known for directing "The Incredibles", said Netflix's new move goes against its principles of supporting filmmakers.

Global streaming giant Netflix (Photo | File)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Prominent Hollywood filmmakers, including Judd Apatow and Brad Bird, are against Netflix's new test feature on its platform that enables the user to alter the playback speed of films and series.

Many Android phones users have noticed the feature on their Netflix app that allows them to rush through a film or a series.

It provides the playback speeds of 0.5x, 0.75x, 1.0x, 1.25x and 1.5x.

Apatow reacted angrily to the news of the new feature and tweeted a threat to the streamer.

"Don't make me have to call every director and show creator on Earth to fight you on this.

Save me the time. I will win but it will take a ton of time. Don't f**k with our timing. We give you nice things. Leave them as they were intended to be seen," the filmmaker said.

Bird, best known for directing "The Incredibles", said Netflix's new move goes against its principles of supporting filmmakers.

"Whelp, another spectacularly bad idea, and another cut to the already bleeding-out cinema experience. Why support & finance filmmakers visions on one hand and then work to destroy the presentation of those films on the other???" he said.

"Ant-Man and the Wasp" director Peyton Reed tweeted: "This is a terrible idea, and I and every director I know will fight against it."

Actor Aaron Paul, who recently featured in Netflix's "Breaking Bad" spin-off "El Camino", also criticised the move.

"Stop. There is NO WAY @netflix will move forward with this. That would mean they are completely taking control of everyone else's art and destroying it. Netflix is far better than that. Am I right Netflix?" he wrote on Twitter.

A spokesperson of Netflix, however, said it is not yet final that the streamer will be incorporating the feature entirely on its platform.

"We're always experimenting with new ways to help members use Netflix," the representative said in a statement, obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

"This test makes it possible to vary the speed at which people watch shows on their mobiles. As with any test, it may not become a permanent feature on Netflix," he added.

