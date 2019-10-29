Premiere of 'Terminator: Dark Fate' cancelled due to Southern California wildfires

Home Entertainment English

A visual of wildfire in Southern California on 29 October 2019. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LOS ANGELES: The Los Angeles premiere of the upcoming film 'Terminator: Dark Fate' has been cancelled due to ongoing wildfires in Southern California.

The premiere of the new installment in the killer robot-time travel franchise was set to take place at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood.

"In light of the ongoing, active fires being battled in the area, Paramount Pictures and Skydance have cancelled tonight's Los Angeles premiere of 'Terminator: Dark Fate,'" Paramount said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

"We will be donating food intended for the after-party to the American Red Cross, which is serving those affected by the fires," the statement concluded.

The film's star, Arnold Schwarzenegger, was among the celebrities evacuated from West L.A. early Monday with flames threatening their high-end neighborhoods.

"We evacuated safely at 3:30 this morning," the 72-year-old star said in a tweet.

"If you are in an evacuation zone, don't screw around. Get out. Right now I am grateful for the best firefighters in the world, the true action heroes who charge into the danger to protect their fellow Californians."

Tim Miller, director of the much-anticipated film told the outlet that he hopes to have a screening for the cast, crew and their families at a different location, reported Fox News.

"The red carpet is not the reward for me. The movie is," said Miller. "But I feel terrible for everybody else who had their families coming in. So we're trying to fix that."

