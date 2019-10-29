Rachel Weisz to play Elizabeth Taylor

By Express News Service

Rachel Weisz will play late film legend Elizabeth Taylor in a new biopic. Slumdog Millionaire-writer Simon Beaufoy has penned the screenplay, which explores Taylor's role as an activist in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

The script draws on hours of interviews with those close to Taylor. The story is told through the lens of Taylor's friendship with her assistant Roger Wall, a gay man who grew up in poverty.

Taylor and Wall developed a close friendship, despite their different backgrounds.

Iain Canning and Emile Sherman of See-Saw Films will produce the film, with Simon Gillis and Danny Perkins to executive produce alongside Barbara Berkowitz and Tim Mendelson, trustees of Taylor's estate.

Taylor died at age 79 in March 2011.

Weisz most recently starred in the 2018 film The Favourite, which was nominated for 10 Academy Awards.

She will have a role in the Black Widow solo movie, starring Scarlett Johansson.