Nicolas Cage to star in thriller titled Wally’s Wonderland

By Express News Service

Nicolas Cage is set to do battle in a theme park based thriller titled Wally’s Wonderland. The project will be directed by Kevin Lewis (The Drop) with a screenplay from G.O. Parsons.

In Wally’s Wonderland, Cage is set to play a man, simply known as The Janitor, who is forced to spend the night at an evil and twisted amusement park and have to fight off animatronics that have come to life. The Janitor has to survive the night to make it out from the park alive.

No other casting details have been announced. The film is scheduled to begin production in late January.

Wally’s Wonderland is produced by Landafar Entertainment, JD Entertainment, Saturn Films, Almost Never Films and Screen Media Ventures.