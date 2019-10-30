Oscar Isaac to star in revenge thriller The Card Counter

By Express News Service

Paul Schrader has tapped Oscar Isaac for his next feature, revenge thriller The Card Counter.

Based on an original screenplay by the Taxi Driver scribe, The Card Counter will see Isaac play William Tell, a gambler and former serviceman who sets out to reform a young man seeking revenge on a mutual enemy from their past.

Schrader will also direct, while Braxton Pope (The Take, The Trust), who previously worked with the Oscar-nominated filmmaker on The Canyons, is producing the film together with Lauren Mann (Swiss Army Man)

“Schrader is a master of economical and cinematic storytelling,” said HanWay films’ managing director Gabrielle Stewart.