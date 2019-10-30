WATCH | Indonesian choir wins hearts by singing India's national anthem

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A beautiful rendition of the 'Jana Gana Mana', India's national anthem, by an Indonesian choir has won hearts on Twitter.

Indonesia's Ambassador to India Sidharto Suryodipuro posted a video of the performance on Monday.

"An Indonesian choir from the City of Manado sings Jana Gana Mana, India's national anthem," reads the caption of the video posted by Suryodipuro.

The choir was applauded by Twitter users for its perfect rendition of India's national anthem. "52 seconds exact...perfect rendition," wrote one user. "Melodious indeed sir. Greetings and Best Wishes...," tweeted another.

An Indonesian choir from the City of Manado sings Jana Gana Mana, India’s national anthem. pic.twitter.com/S34YnUoRwd — Sidharto Suryodipuro (@suryodipuro) October 28, 2019

India and Indonesia elevated their bilateral ties to that of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership last year.

Congratulating Indonesia's newly elected President Joko Widodo who was sworn in for a second and final five-year term this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries will deepen further during his second term.

"Heartiest congratulations to President Joko Widodo on the commencement of his second Presidential term in Indonesia, our close maritime neighbour. I am confident that under his dynamic leadership, our friendship and our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will further deepen," Modi tweeted.

READ | Sparsh Shah: The specially-abled teen who sang Jana Gana Mana at Howdy Modi