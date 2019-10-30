Home Entertainment English

WATCH | Indonesian choir wins hearts by singing India's national anthem

Indonesia's Ambassador to India Sidharto Suryodipuro posted a video of the performance on Monday.

Published: 30th October 2019 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

A beautiful rendition of the 'Jana Gana Mana', India's national anthem, by an Indonesian choir has won hearts on Twitter.

A beautiful rendition of the 'Jana Gana Mana', India's national anthem, by an Indonesian choir has won hearts on Twitter.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A beautiful rendition of the 'Jana Gana Mana', India's national anthem, by an Indonesian choir has won hearts on Twitter.

Indonesia's Ambassador to India Sidharto Suryodipuro posted a video of the performance on Monday.

"An Indonesian choir from the City of Manado sings Jana Gana Mana, India's national anthem," reads the caption of the video posted by Suryodipuro.

The choir was applauded by Twitter users for its perfect rendition of India's national anthem. "52 seconds exact...perfect rendition," wrote one user. "Melodious indeed sir. Greetings and Best Wishes...," tweeted another.

India and Indonesia elevated their bilateral ties to that of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership last year.

Congratulating Indonesia's newly elected President Joko Widodo who was sworn in for a second and final five-year term this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries will deepen further during his second term.

"Heartiest congratulations to President Joko Widodo on the commencement of his second Presidential term in Indonesia, our close maritime neighbour. I am confident that under his dynamic leadership, our friendship and our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will further deepen," Modi tweeted.

READ | Sparsh Shah: The specially-abled teen who sang Jana Gana Mana at Howdy Modi 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India and Indonesia national anthem Jana Gana Mana
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police push away AISF activists who protested in front of the Secretariat demanding a re-investigation into the death of the two Dalit siblings at Walayar in Palakkad. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Protests erupt over acquittal of 3 accused in Walayar rape-murder case
India's tragic history of borewell accidents
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp