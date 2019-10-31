Black Mirror-director James Hawes to tackle supernatural thriller 'The Devil’s Light'

By Express News Service

Lionsgate is co-producing the supernatural thriller The Devil’s Light with Gold Circle, the producer of the My Big Fat Greek Wedding and Pitch Perfect franchises. The film, to be directed by James Hawes (Black Mirror, Penny Dreadful) and written by Robert Zappia, is set for production in the first half of 2020.

There’s no word on casting for The Devil’s Light, which portrays Sister Ann, who believes performing exorcisms is her calling, but is at odds with an exorcism school’s rules and eventually comes face to face with a demonic force that infests the school and has mysterious ties to her own past.

Meredith Wieck and Eda Kowan will oversee the production of The Devil’s Light on behalf of Lionsgate. Lionsgate president of acquisitions and co-productions Jason Constantine negotiated the deal for the studio to acquire the rights along with Eda Kowan, executive vp of acquisitions and co-productions.