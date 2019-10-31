Gerard Butler set to star in new action thriller The Plane

By Express News Service

Gerard Butler

Gerard Butler has found his latest action vehicle in the form of The Plane, an action thriller. The script comes from Charles Cumming and JP Davis (Violence Of Action), and is based on the book by Cumming.

Butler will star as commercial pilot Ray Torrance, who after a heroic job of successfully landing his storm-damaged aircraft in a war zone, finds himself caught between the agendas of multiple militia who are planning to take the plane and its passengers’ hostage.Butler is coming off Angel Has Fallen, the final instalment in the successful Falling franchise of action movies, the latest of which grossed $133m global.