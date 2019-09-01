Home Entertainment English

Eva Mendes to return to acting soon

The news came after the fashion designer, Eva Mendes, revealed in 2018 that she wasn't sure if she will ever return to acting.

Eva Mendes

Eva Mendes | ( Photo | AP )

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Good news for all the Eva Mendes fans! The actor, who rose to fame with movies like 'Once Upon A Time In Mexico' and 'Hitch' and was last seen in 2014's 'Lost River', directed by her husband Ryan Gosling, is ready to return to her roots.

The 45-year-old actor is "looking to get back out there," a source told Us Weekly in the new issue.

The source also revealed that "she's auditioning again."

The news came after the fashion designer revealed last year that she wasn't sure if she will ever return to acting.

"I'm just so obsessed with my kids that I don't want to leave them," she said about her daughters, Esmeralda (4) and Amada (3), whom she shares with Gosling.

The much-in-love couple have been together since 2011 after they first met on the sets of 'A Place Beyond the Pines'. The proud partners welcomed their daughters in 2014 and 2016.

Although the couple has been quite private about their family life, Mendes has recently been more open with her followers.

In June, the actor posted a video of her with Gosling from their 2012 movie.

"Flashing back to one of my favourite scenes from 'A Place Beyond the Pines'," Mendes captioned the post with a heart emoji.

Mendes has also previously spoken about having kids Esmeralda and Amada with Gosling.

"It was the furthest thing from my mind. Ryan Gosling happened. I mean, falling in love with him. Then it made sense for me to have...not kids, but his kids. It was very specific to him," Mendes told Women's Health Magazine.

