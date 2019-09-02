Home Entertainment English

Cara Delevingne says modelling destroyed her movie career

Delevingne said that trying not to be the centre of attention for the camera was a difficult thing to learn.

Published: 02nd September 2019 05:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2019 05:49 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actress Cara Delevingne

Hollywood actress Cara Delevingne (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Model-actress Cara Delevingne has claimed modelling has made it difficult for her to become an actress because she was always "trying to look hot".

The supermodel turned to acting in 2012 after landing a role in "Anna Karenina". But she has said that director Joe Wright had to constantly remind her to shake off techniques she had picked up from modelling, reports mirror.co.uk/

Delevingne told Elle UK magazine: "Fashion really f***ed me when it came to acting. When I did my first film - 'Anna Karenina', which I didn't have a speaking part in - every time I was on screen, the director would come up to me and say 'Cara, you're modelling again, stop trying to look pretty'.

"I was an extra with 60 other people on screen at the time. I was like 'but what do you mean?' And he'd tell me 'you're not in the moment, you're just trying to look hot'.

Delevingne added that trying not to be the centre of attention for the camera was a difficult thing to learn.

"I never thought I did that. Modelling makes you know where the camera is at all times, and you have to forget that when you're acting," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cara Delevingne Cara Delevingne model
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
TNIE Explores: This Chennai colony is using Japanese method to save water
Gallery
The captain of the Indian women's ODI team, Mithali Raj, on Tuesday announced retirement from T20 internationals, saying that she needed time to focus on the 2021 ODI World Cup, slated to be held in New Zealand. Mithali led India in 32 T20Is, including t
In pictures | A look at Mithali Raj's top five knocks in T20I
The Indian Air Force has added more power to its combat capability by inducting eight Apache AH-64E attack helicopters. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Apache AH-64E helicopter as it is welcomed into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp