It’s a wrap for Edgar Wright’s 'Last Night in Soho'

By Express News Service

Director Edgar Wright, known for films such as Shaun of the Dead, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and Baby Driver, has completed shooting for his upcoming film, Last Night in Soho.

He took to social media to share the news along with the first look of the film. The first look features actor Anya Taylor-Joy, wearing black clothing and black make-up around her eyes, and her right arm covering her mouth.

Also starring Terence Stamp, Diana Rigg, Matt Smith and Thomasin McKenzie, Last Night in Soho is a psychological horror reportedly inspired by Roman Polanski’s Repulsion (1965) and Nicolas Roeg’s Don’t Look Now (1973).

Plot details are being kept under wraps but it will take place in London’s Soho district. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on September 25, 2020.