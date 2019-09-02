Home Entertainment English

The door is never fully closed: Andrew Scott on 'Sherlock' return 

Andrew Scott said that he hopes to revisit the arch-nemesis of iconic fictional detective Sherlock Holmes in the potential season five.

Published: 02nd September 2019 01:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2019 01:36 PM   |  A+A-

Andrew Scott

Actor Andrew Scott (File | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Andrew Scott may have gained immense global success for his turn as the 'hot priest' in "Fleabag", but the British actor is still hooked on to his "Sherlock" character of Jim Moriarty.

The actor says he hopes to revisit the arch-nemesis of iconic fictional detective Sherlock Holmes in the potential season five.

In an interview with DigitalSpy, the actor said he doesn't know much about the future of the BBC One series, but for him "the door is never fully closed".

"I think everybody's sort of doing their own separate thing just at the moment. I know Stephen (Moffat) and Mark (Gatiss) have done a version of Dracula which I'm looking forward to seeing.

"For me, the door is never fully closed. It's closed at the moment, but that doesn't mean it can't be opened at some point in the future. But it's definitely not something that's on the agenda in the foreseeable future," Scott said.

The series, which features Benedict Cumberbatch as Sherlock and Martin Freeman as Dr John Watson, saw Scott's Moriarty take his own life towards the end of season two.

The character, however, continued to make appearances on multiple occasions in the form of flashbacks.

Scott said he does not know how will Moriarty pop-up in the series in future.

"It depends. I would just listen to what their idea was, and just put forward a couple of my suggestions. I feel very protective of him. I'm very proud of what we did on that show. If it's the right time, we'll all talk about it again. 

"But at the moment, I do think it's provided such great opportunities for everybody in the show. So everybody's got to do their own thing. But the idea of doing that at some point in the future is not an unhappy one," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andrew Scott Sherlock Jim Moriarty
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
TNIE Explores: This Chennai colony is using Japanese method to save water
Gallery
The captain of the Indian women's ODI team, Mithali Raj, on Tuesday announced retirement from T20 internationals, saying that she needed time to focus on the 2021 ODI World Cup, slated to be held in New Zealand. Mithali led India in 32 T20Is, including t
In pictures | A look at Mithali Raj's top five knocks in T20I
The Indian Air Force has added more power to its combat capability by inducting eight Apache AH-64E attack helicopters. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Apache AH-64E helicopter as it is welcomed into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp