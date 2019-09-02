There is realisation of inequality and necessity rising in people to fix it: Elizabeth Moss

By PTI

LONDON: "The Handmaid's Tale" star Elizabeth Moss says things have improved immensely for female actors in the film industry but when it comes to the technical space, women representation is still quiet low.

In an interview with The Sunday Times magazine, the 37-year-old actor said she is glad that people are writing stories with women at the forefront.

"I do think (interesting female roles) are being written. The industry has realised that women go to see things, and we are getting more and more opportunities to put women at the forefront.

We are a huge audience and we want to see ourselves represented," she said. Moss believes equality is still a long shot.

"I was reading some numbers on the percentage of women who are behind the camera and it's still really low.

It's not equal yet, but it's a hundred times better," she added.

Moss, who also serve as an executive producer on "The Handmaid's Tale", said it is always her endeavour to have female directors on board the show.

"We try to hire mostly female directors. There are so many out there that are talented and we don't have space for them all. It's the same with cinematographers. They are out there.

I think there's an awakening and a realisation of the inequality and a necessity rising in people to fix that, which is good," the actor said.