Home Entertainment English

Westworld star says declining sexual advances of filmmakers narrowed her options

The British actor, well-known for starring in 'Mission: Impossible 2', 'Crash' and 'The Pursuit of Happyness' in the 2000s, most recently featured in 'Westworld' season two. 

Published: 02nd September 2019 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2019 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Thandie Newton

Hollywood actor Thandie Newton (Photo | @thandienewton, Instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Thandie Newton says even though saying 'no' to sexual advances of Hollywood producers took a toll on her career, she does not regret her decision.

The British actor, who became a household name after starring in films such as "Mission: Impossible 2", "Crash" and "The Pursuit of Happyness" in the 2000s, has been a vocal supporter of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements, which started in the wake of sexual harassment allegations against former producer Harvey Weinstein.

ALSO READ | Harvey Weinstein ‘blacklisted’ women who rejected his sexual advances: Mira Sorvino

"I didn't realise until recently that it had affected my career. I know this from a number of people because they wouldn't give it up, they weren't hired.

As an actor, not only are you available to working on the movie, you're also potentially available to what? Have an affair with? Experience groping?"

"I had already spoken about how that's not going to fly with me, so it narrowed my options," Newton told SiriusXM.

Newton, 46, most recently featured in "Westworld" season two.

The actor received overwhelming reviews and an Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actress for her performance in the show's first season.

She is currently looking forward to the premiere of "Westworld" season three.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thandie Newton Hollywood metoo Hollywood sexism Timesup Hollywood
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
TNIE Explores: This Chennai colony is using Japanese method to save water
Gallery
The captain of the Indian women's ODI team, Mithali Raj, on Tuesday announced retirement from T20 internationals, saying that she needed time to focus on the 2021 ODI World Cup, slated to be held in New Zealand. Mithali led India in 32 T20Is, including t
In pictures | A look at Mithali Raj's top five knocks in T20I
The Indian Air Force has added more power to its combat capability by inducting eight Apache AH-64E attack helicopters. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Apache AH-64E helicopter as it is welcomed into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp