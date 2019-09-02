'Whiplash' actor Miles Teller weds model Keleigh Sperry
LOS ANGELES: "Whiplash" fame actor Miles Teller and his longtime love, model Keleigh Sperry, are married. The couple tied the knot in Hawaii, reports "eonline.com".
"It was a beautiful and intimate proposal. They couldn't have asked for a more beautiful setting," a source close to the newly-married couple told the news portal.
Enjoying the lake with my beautiful bride to be @keleighsperry #ACCGolf pic.twitter.com/viYFyGbjlp— Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) July 13, 2019
The two started dating in May 2013. And they made it official in 2017 when Teller proposed to Sperry after a morning sunrise safari in Africa, topped off with a love note and rose.
They both have often seen sharing loved-up posts for each other on social media.