'Doctor Who' writer and script editor Terrance Dicks passes away at 84
Apart from his work on Doctor Who, Dicks also worked on shows such as The Avengers, and produced adaptions of literary classics.
Published: 03rd September 2019
Terrance Dicks, one of the original writers of the Doctor Who series, passed away at the age of 84. Dicks has been associated with the long-running sci-fi show from as early as the late 1960s. He wrote the episodes till the early 1980s. He also served as its script editor from 1968 to 1974 and wrote over 60 Doctor Who novels.
Apart from his work on Doctor Who, Dicks also worked on shows like The Avengers, and produced adaptions of literary classics such as Oliver Twist, David Copperfield, and Vanity Fair.
