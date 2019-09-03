Home Entertainment English

Original Toy Story poster autographed by Steve Jobs fetches USD 31,250

Steve Jobs, who served as an acting chairman for Pixar, was the executive producer of the original Toy Story.

Published: 03rd September 2019 10:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 10:19 PM   |  A+A-

Steve Jobs, who served as an acting chairman for Pixar, was the executive producer of the original Toy Story.

Steve Jobs, who served as an acting chairman for Pixar, was the executive producer of the original Toy Story. ( Photo | Twitter )

By ANI

CALIFORNIA: A poster of the original Toy Story signed by none other than Apple co-founder Steve Jobs has fetched a cool USD 31,250 at an auction by Nate D Sanders Auctions.

Jobs, who served as an acting chairman for Pixar, was the executive producer of the original Toy Story, Cnet reports. The buyer of the 24x36-inch poster knew its worth and purchased it for USD 6,250 more than the starting price of USD 25,000.

The Apple co-founder bought Pixar from LucasFilm in 1985 and the original Toy Story became a worldwide hit in 1995 when the company transitioned from a hardware and software company to a Hollywood animation studio. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Toy Story Pixar Toy Story Poster
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A KSRTC bus burnt completely by people protesting DK Shivakumar's arrest. (Photo | EPS)
Violent protests erupt in several parts of Karnataka after arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp