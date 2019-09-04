Home Entertainment English

Al Pacino turned down a role in 'Apocalypse Now'

Al Pacino turned down a role in Apocalypse Now because he wasn’t in the right space for going away on a location shoot.

Published: 04th September 2019 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Al Pacino

Hollywood actor Al Pacino

By Express News Service

Al Pacino turned down a role in Apocalypse Now because he wasn’t in the “right space” for going away on a location shoot.

The Hollywood legend was offered the part of Captain Benjamin Willard by director Francis Ford Coppola in his Vietnam War epic, which was released to critical acclaim in 1979.

Although Pacino was flattered to be considered for the part he didn’t feel he was in the correct frame of mind to travel to Manilla in the Philippines to make the movie and so declined with Coppola going on to cast Martin Sheen in the lead role.

Speaking to the upcoming issue of Empire magazine, Pacino said: “I just wasn’t ready to do it. I was at a certain point in my life and not in the right space for going away and doing a movie like that.”

ALSO READ: Quentin Tarantino felt 'nervous' directing Al Pacino

Pacino can remember Coppola making a joke that, at that time, the Serpico star only wanted to make movies he could film from the comfort of his home.

The 79-year-old actor added: “I remember Coppola saying at the time, ‘Pacino won’t do a film unless you do it at his house.’ I said, ‘Yes, come over to my place. We can do Apocalypse Now here. Look, we’ll get somewhere with it.”

In hindsight, Pacino’s decision could be viewed as a wise one as filming on the project took two years because several months into the shoot all the location sets in Manilla were destroyed by Typhoon Olga in May 1976.

Pacino and Coppola did work together on his Godfather Trilogy, starring as Mafia gangster Michael Corleone in the 1972, 1974 and 1990 movies.

Pacino can next be seen in Martin Scorsese’s crime drama The Irishman in which he stars alongside Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and Harvey Keitel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Al Pacino
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp