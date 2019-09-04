Home Entertainment English

'Angel Has Fallen' tops box office in its second weekend run

Angel Has Fallen held onto the number-one spot at the box office, earning an additional $14.8 million in its second week in theaters.

A still from 'Angel Has Fallen' .

By Express News Service

The third film in the franchise, again starring Gerard Butler as Secret Service Agent Mike Banning, has so far earned just over $43.914 million in two weeks of release domestically

Disney’s The Lion King live-action remake emerged as the summer box office champ, earning a total of $523.549 million domestically since its July 19 U.S. release.  

Rounding out the top five highest-earning films of the summer, in order, are Disney/Pixar’s Toy Story 4, Spider-Man: Far from Home, Disney’s live-action Aladdin remake, and JohnWick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum. Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

