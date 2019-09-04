Home Entertainment English

Spider-Man is 'safe' with Sony, says Tom Holland after Marvel Cinematic Universe split

Fans were left shell-shocked after it was reported that 'Spider-Man' may be exiting the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Published: 04th September 2019 09:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 09:46 PM   |  A+A-

Tom Holland (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Actor Tom Holland opened up about 'Spider-Man's' future, following the news of Disney and Sony failing to reach a deal on new films of the iconic superhero franchise. The actor assured fans that the film series is in "safe hands" with Sony.

Fans were left shell-shocked after it was reported that 'Spider-Man' may be exiting the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), but Holland seems to be handling the drama just fine. The actor also opened up about his Marvel years, calling them "incredible," reported USA Today.

In a new interview with GQ Style, the actor said that he has had the time of his life playing the caped superhero in the MCU and assured everyone that "the legacy and future of Spidey rests in Sony's safe hands."

ALSO READ: 'Spider-Man' not part of Marvel Cinematic Universe anymore?

Holland, who appears on the fall cover of GQ Style, opened up about the potential split.

"I'm not shy about expressing how incredible the last five years have been with Marvel. I've truly had the time of my life, and in so many respects, they have made my dreams come true as an actor," Holland told the magazine.

"Sony has also been really good to me, and the global success of 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' is a real testament to their support, skill and commitment. The legacy and future of Spidey rests in Sony's safe hands. I really am nothing but grateful, and I've made friends for life along the way," he added.

Last month, news broke that Disney would be ending its partnership with Sony Pictures on the 'Spider-Man' film series due to a disagreement over co-financing.

ALSO READ: Save Spider-Man: Sony, Marvel split to affect future film releases

Sony owns the film rights to the flicks, and several years ago, the studios struck a deal -- Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige would help in producing Sony's solo 'Spider-Man' movies, allowing Holland's character to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, beginning with 2016's 'Captain America: Civil War'.

After the release of this year's 'Spider-Man: Far From Home', which has now become Sony's highest-grossing film of all time with USD 1.11 billion worldwide, Disney reportedly asked to share co-financing on future 'Spider-Man' films, while Sony wanted the financing arrangement to remain the same as it had been earlier.

As part of the previous agreement, Marvel also served as a producer on the 2017 and 2019 standalone Sony 'Spider-Man' movies.

Now with fans in an uproar, Sony has stated it was Disney's decision to pull Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige's involvement in future films, but added that they "hope this might change in the future."

Unless a deal is reached, Holland will not appear in any future MCU movies and no Marvel characters will appear in Holland's solo films.

On the work front, he will be next seen in the upcoming Pixar movie, 'Onward', co-starring Chris Pratt and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Spider-Man Marvel Cinematic Universe Sony Spiderman movies Tom Holland
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp