Apple cancels dark Richard Gere drama

Hollywood actor Richard Gere

Hollywood actor Richard Gere

By Express News Service

Apple has decided to not move forward with the drama series Bastards, starring Richard Gere. The series is based on the Israeli series, Nevelot. Gere was to play one of the two lead roles and Warren Leight was set to write the series. The actor would have played one of two elderly Vietnam vets and best friends who find their monotonous lives turned upside down when a woman they both loved fifty years ago gets killed.

Reportedly, Apple and show co-runner Howard Gordon clashed over the series’ “tone of vigilante justice.” The show was set to have the two protagonists’ combination of past miseries and resentment of millennials leading them to “go on a shooting spree.”  

Even though there is still no official launch date for the Apple streaming service, the company has begun releasing teasers and trailers for what is expected to be its initial programming slate, including The Morning Show, starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, and Dickinson, starring Hailee Steinfeld.

