Christoph,  Hemsworth to star in action-thriller series

By Express News Service

Academy Award-winner Christoph Waltz is set to star alongside Liam Hemsworth in an action thriller-series, which will stream on Quibi. Revolving around a terminally-ill Dodge Maynard, played by Hemsworth, who wants to take care of his pregnant wife before dying, and agrees to be part of a game, which involves him saving his life from killers. This will not exactly be new territory for the Hunger Games star. Waltz will play Miles Sellers in the series, which will explore the limits of how far someone would go to fight for their life and family. The series is being penned by Nick Santora and will be directed by Phil Abraham. It is one of several coming to Quibi, a short-form streaming platform, which is slated to be launched in April 2020.