Katheryn Winnick, Juan Pablo Raba to star in Liam Neeson’s 'The Minutemen'

Vikings fame Katheryn Winnick and Juan Pablo Raba, who played Gustavo Gaviria in Narcos, join the cast of the Liam Neeson-starrer, The Minutemen.The action thriller will go on floors on September 9 in New Mexico and Ohio. The Minutemen is about a rancher(Neeson), who becomes the defender of a young Mexican boy trying to escape from the clutches of cartel assassins who have pursued him into the US.

Robert Lorenz is on board to direct the project from a screenplay written by Chris Charles and Danny Kravitz.