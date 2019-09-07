Home Entertainment English

Assault-accused US rapper A$AP Rocky's Swedish lawyer shot at in Stockholm

Lilja represented A$AP Rocky after the rapper's arrest in Stockholm over an assault during a street brawl on June 30.

Published: 07th September 2019 08:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2019 08:50 PM   |  A+A-

Rapper A$AP Rocky

Rapper A$AP Rocky (Photo | ( Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

STOCKHOLM: A prominent Swedish lawyer, who represented US rapper A$AP Rocky in a recent assault case, has reportedly been shot multiples times here.

The police were called to the shooting spot in Kungsholmen at around 9 a.m. local time on Friday, reports bbc.com.

Paramedics took one person, a man in his 50s, to the hospital with gunshot wounds, police said. The Swedish Bar Association has confirmed that the victim is lawyer Henrik Olsson Lilja, CBS News reported.

Lilja is reported to be in a serious but stable condition. The police have arrested one person in connection with the case.

Henrik Olsson Lilja (Photo | Twitter)

Lilja was shot in the head and chest at his block of flats and he called the police himself from a neighbour's phone, according to Swedish newspaper Expressen.

A witness told the paper that the lawyer was shot while wrestling with a man on the ground. The gunman, who fled the scene in a black SUV, is still at large, the paper reported.

A suspect has been arrested and several people were questioned in connection with the shooting, which is being investigated as an "attempted murder", police said.

The suspect in custody was a woman, also a senior lawyer, who had connections with Lilja, Expressen reported.

READ HERE | President Trump welcomes rapper A$SAP Rocky back to US after being freed from Swedish Jail

On their website, Stockholm Police described the shooting as "an isolated incident with no known connection to recent violent crimes."

Lilja represented A$AP Rocky after the rapper's arrest in Stockholm over an assault during a street brawl on June 30. Lilja was later reportedly replaced by defence lawyer Slobodan Jovicic for the trial.

Last month the rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was again found guilty of assaulting 19-year-old Mustafa Jafari during a fight in Stockholm. The 30-year-old rapper was given a two-year suspended sentence and ordered to pay damages to the victim.

The rapper and his co-defendants, Bladimir Corniel and David Rispers, claimed they had been acting in self-defence against two men who had been following their group.

The case attracted international attention when US President Donald Trump intervened, claiming the rapper was being treated unfairly.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
A$AP Rocky Rapper Rocky Henrik Olsson Lilja
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp