Joseph Gordon-Levitt to star in Mr. Corman

By Express News Service

Joseph Gordon-Levitt is set to write, direct, executive produce and star in Mr. Corman, a dramedy series in development at Apple TV+.

The show, which hails from A24 and Gordon-Levitt’s HitRECord banner, follows the life of a public schoolteacher (Gordon-Levitt) in California’s San Fernando Valley.

Mr. Corman will mark a return to television for Gordon-Levitt, whose most notable small-screen credit is his co-starring role as Tommy on the sitcom 3rd Rock From the Sun.For more than a decade, the actor has been focusing on features—with roles in films like Inception, Looper, Don Jon, 50/50, The Dark Knight Rises and 500 Days of Summer.

Apple’s ad-free streaming video-on-demand service Apple TV+ will debut with Ronald D Moore’s For All Mankind; Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston-led drama, The Morning Show; and the Emily Dickinson comedy, Dickinson.