Home Entertainment English

WATCH | Miley Cyrus goes underwater for 'break up anthem' Slide Away's music video

The single was released when Cyrus was in the midst of ending one relationship and beginning another.

Published: 07th September 2019 08:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2019 08:08 PM   |  A+A-

Miley Cyrus in 'Slide Away' music video. (YouTube screengrab)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: After dropping the single 'Slide Away', which is being hailed as the breakup anthem of the year, singer Miley Cyrus has finally released the video of the song.

The video perfectly complements the emotionally-charged lyrics that apparently describe her recent split from husband Liam Hemsworth.

The video begins with Cyrus underwater in a gold dress and matching accessories as she processes moving on in the wake of her recent split with husband Liam Hemsworth.

ALSO READ | 'You can say I'm a foul mouthed hillbilly but I'm not a liar': Miley Cyrus rejects cheating rumours

"Once upon a time, it was paradise/ Once upon a time, I was paralyzed/ Think I'm gonna miss these harbor lights/ But it's time to let it go," the songstress sings as she wanders through a house party looking dazed and mournful.

The single was released when Cyrus was in the midst of ending one relationship and beginning another. A source told E! News, "Miley and Liam have still been communicating and it wasn't a messy split but they have decided they are at different points in their lives currently."

The sentiments were reflected in the lyrics: "I'm not who I used to be / You say that everything changed / You're right, we're grown now."

Prior to the release of 'Slide Away', she last dropped her single 'Mother's Daughter' earlier in July.

READ HERE | Kaitlynn Carter celebrates her birthday with Miley Cyrus, shares new photos

The music video of the song celebrated sexuality, diversity, and pride which also featured her mother Tish Cyrus.

Apart from the song, the 'When I Look at You' single had been in headlines lately after she parted ways with Hemsworth.

Cyrus announced her separation from Hemsworth on August 10 after less than a year of marriage. Less than two weeks later, Hemsworth officially filed for divorce.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Miley Cyrus Liam Hemsworth Slide Away Kaitlynn Carter
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp