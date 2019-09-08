Gillian Anderson to portray Margaret Thatcher in 'The Crown' season 4

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Here's good news for movie buffs out there! Gillian Anderson will be soon seen playing Margaret Thatcher on Netflix popular series 'The Crown'.

But the actor will appear in the show from the fourth season, which is under production currently in the United Kingdom, reported Fox News.

"I am so excited to be joining the cast and crew of 'The Crown' and to have the opportunity to portray such a complicated and controversial woman," Anderson said in a statement, which was posted on the show's Twitter account.

"Thatcher was undoubtedly formidable but I am relishing exploring beneath the surface and, dare I say, falling in love with the icon who, whether loved or despised, defined an era," she continued.

Margaret Thatcher was the first female prime minister to serve from 1979 to 1990 and leader of the Conservative Party from 1975 to 1990.

Gillian Anderson will play Margaret Thatcher in The Crown Season Four, now in production. pic.twitter.com/OVCO8o2bVk — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) September 7, 2019

The legendary leader took her last breath in April 2013 at the age of 87.

Gillian Anderson will be seen alongside Oscar-winning actor Olivia Colman who plays Queen Elizabeth II.

Also, she will work with Helena Bonham Carter who portrays Princess Margaret and Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip in the Emmy award-winning series.

The web series will now take a time leap jumping directly to the late '70s.

'The Crown' will release on Netflix for its third season on November 17, 2019. (ANI)