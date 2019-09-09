Home Entertainment English

Johnny Depp defends Dior perfume ad featuring Native Americans tropes after backlash

Defending his recent collaboration with Dior, Depp said the teaser released didn't reflect the depth of the full project, titled 'We Are the Land'.

Published: 09th September 2019 02:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 02:47 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Johnny Depp in Dior's Sauvage perfume ad.

Actor Johnny Depp in Dior's Sauvage perfume ad.

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Actor Johnny Depp defended his recent advertisement with luxury fashion and beauty brand Dior which was taken off air after it was subjected to backlash on social media.

The ad titled Sauvage, was considered offensive to Native Americans and people questioned Depp's presence in it for he is not a native.

The clip featured the actor wandering through the desert as Native Americans perform a war dance in traditional dress.

Defending his recent collaboration with Dior, Depp said the teaser released didn't reflect the depth of the full project, titled 'We Are the Land'.

"A teaser obviously is a very concentrated version of images and there were objections to the teaser of the small film. The film has never been seen," The Hollywood Reporter quoted the actor as saying at Deauville Film Festival.

"There was never -- and how could there be or how would there be -- any dishonourable [intent]. The film was made with great respect for the indigenous people not just of North America but all over the world," added the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor.

He further added that the clip was made with full respect and love for the natives.

The actor attended the event to receive a career honour and also present his latest film 'Waiting for the Barbarians' to the people after it's premiere at the Venice film festival.

The 56-year old received a career tribute from legendary actress Catherine Deneuve who called him "fascinating chameleon, an elusive actor."

Depp's upcoming feature is an adaptation of author J.M. Coetzee's novel which narrates the cruelty of colonialism.

The film is directed by Colombian director Ciro Guerra, who has helmed Oscar-nominated 'Embrace of the Serpent'. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Johnny Depp Dior Dior perfume ad Dior Sauvage
India Matters
The Control Centre at ISTRAC, Bengaluru (Photo | ISRO Twitter)
ISRO continues efforts to restore link with lander 'Vikram'
PM Modi addressing 14th Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to UNCCD in Greater Noida. (Photo | PTI)
At UN event, Modi urges world to say goodbye to single-use plastic
For representational purposes
18 states still lack plans to implement SC/ST Atrocities Act
The 200-year-old mosque at Maadhi village. (Photo | IANS Twitter)
Bihar village where Hindus maintain a centuries-old mosque

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kochi: Maradu apartment residents cry out against demolition over CRZ violation
Puducherry couple teach India how to celebrate eco-friendly Vinayaka Chaturthi
Gallery
Priyanka Chopra shared the first poster of her upcoming Bollywood film 'The Sky Is Pink' on 9 September 2019, co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. The poster shows Priyanka perched on Farhan's back who is seen giving her a piggyback ride while Zaira and Rohit run ahead of them. It looks like a crazy family journey but it's more than that. Swipe to know more about the real life person it's based on.
'The Sky is Pink': All you need to know about Priyanka Chopra's comeback Hindi film opposite Farhan Akhtar
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp