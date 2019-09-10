Home Entertainment English

Here's when Ariana Grande, Lana Del Ray and Miley Cyrus' track from 'Charlie's Angels' reboot will be out

'Charlie's Angels' reboot will star Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska along with Sir Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Tucker, Noah Centineo, Sam Claflin and Djimon Hounsou.

Published: 10th September 2019 03:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2019 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

miley_cyrus_ariana_grande_lana_del_ray

L-R: Singers Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande and Lana Del Ray. (Photos | AP/ Twitter)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: After piquing the curiosity of fans with cryptic posts earlier in June, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey have finally revealed the release date of their collaborative song in 'Charlie's Angels' reboot which will be out on September 13.

The trio's collaborative project titled 'Don't Call Me Angel' will be out in just three days. The singers took to their social media handles to announce the same on Sunday.

"I'm thrilled that three of my favourite artists ended up doing a song for the film," People quoted film's director Elizabeth Banks as saying.

"It's really exciting. I can't wait for people to see it, actually in full, in the film and to hear it when the single drops," she added.

While sharing the inspiration behind the much-anticipated song, Banks told that drew inspiration from the first Charlie's Angels film starring Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu.

"We were inspired by 'Independent Women' and Destiny's Child with the last set of movies," Banks said.

"I feel really grateful that this incredible group of artists took inspiration from these films as well and felt like working together as women, and [it] thematically matched up with the exact movie that we were making," she expressed.

'Charlie's Angels' reboot will star Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska along with Sir Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Tucker, Noah Centineo, Sam Claflin and Djimon Hounsou.

It is slated to hit theatres on November 15.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Charlie's Angels Ariana Grande miley cyrus Lana Del Rey
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu addressing media who was house arrested at Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu, son Lokesh put under house arrest ahead of protest in Andhra
Onam festival celebration at Mahalingapuram Iyyappan temple in Chennai. ( Photo | EPS)
Malayalis celebrate Onam with joy and happiness
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp