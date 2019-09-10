Gillian Anderson joins The Crown  as Margaret Thatcher

By Express News Service

Gillian Anderson has joined the fourth season of The Crown as former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher.“I am so excited to be joining the cast and crew of The Crown and to have the opportunity to portray such a complicated and controversial woman,” Anderson said in a statement.

“Thatcher was undoubtedly formidable, but I am relishing exploring beneath the surface and, dare I say, falling in love with the icon who, whether loved or despised, defined an era.”

Season 3 of The Crown is set to premiere on Netflix on November 17 and will also showcase Oscar-winner Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, after she took over the role from Claire Foy.

Foy played the English matriarch in the first two seasons of the series. Other cast members include Tobias Menzies, who plays Prince Phillip, and Oscar nominee Helena Bonham Carter, who portrays Princess Margaret.