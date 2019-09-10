'IT: Chapter Two'  earns USD 91 million at the box office

By Express News Service

With the widest release ever for a horror film at 4,570 screens, Warner Bros./New Line’s It: Chapter Two earned a USD 91 million opening this weekend.

While that’s well below the horror record USD 123 million earned by the first 'IT' in 2017, 'IT: Chapter Two' does stand as the second-highest opening weekend in the history of the genre overtaking Halloween which earned a USD 76 million opening in October 2018.

ALSO READ: 'IT Chapter Two' film review: Mediocre writing puts paid to this sequel with great casting

While critics were less enthused with It: Chapter Two than the first film, the film still managed to have a good run taking up 68 per cent of the box office revenue this weekend. Based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name, the sequel stars Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, and Bill Hader.