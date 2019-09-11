Home Entertainment English

Jennifer Aniston returns to TV after 15 years

The actress will both star in and executive produce Apple TV+'s original series 'The Morning Show', which debuts on November 1.

Published: 11th September 2019 05:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2019 05:30 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston

Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston (File | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Actor Jennifer Aniston who was last seen on the small screen in 'Friends' is back with 'The Morning Show' after 15 years. Aniston won millions of hearts with her portrayal as the spoiled 'daddy's girl'-turned-businesswoman and mother, Rachel Green, on the NBC sitcom 'Friends'.

Since the award-winning show concluded for a decade-and-a-half, Aniston starred in countless films. And now, she is returning to TV to take on an entirely different role.

She will both star in and executive produce Apple TV+'s original series 'The Morning Show', which debuts on November 1. The show will take viewers through the dynamics of a news programme that is faced with sexual misconduct allegations against one of its hosts. "Acting and at the same time producing was intense for Jen," People quoted a source.

Aniston is teaming up with her co-star Reese Witherspoon, who guest-starred on 'Friends' as her bratty younger sister, Jill, in 2000.

The actresses pitched the idea of the show to Apple back in 2017, but the direction took a completely different turn when the #MeToo movement began. Suddenly, a fictional show became anything but unrealistic. In the series, Aniston's character, Alex Levy, is forced to address the nation after her co-host Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) is fired following allegations of sexual misconduct.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jennifer Aniston Jennifer Aniston TV show Jennifer Aniston Friends The Morning Show Apple TV plus
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Violence over new traffic fine in New Delhi; Youth Congress clashes with cops
OH MY GIZMO | Samsung S10e review: 'e' for efficient? You bet!
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp