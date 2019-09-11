Margot Robbie may develop the reboot of 'Tank Girl'

By Express News Service

Comic Book character Tank Girl appears to be headed for a cinematic reboot, with Margot Robbie attached to the project. According to the original Tank Girl co-creator Alan Martin, LuckyChap Entertainment’s new Tank Girl movie has already been developed for some time. However, the company has yet to reach out to the original comic book creators.

“Just heard that Margot Robbie’s company have optioned rights from MGM to make a new Tank Girl movie - now several months into development. We haven’t been contacted by any of the parties involved with the project, so not sure if there will be any input from the original creators,” Martin wrote on Twitter.

While LuckyChap’s involvement guarantees her a producer credit, it is currently unclear if Robbie will take a more hands-on approach with the Tank Girl reboot, or perhaps even star in it. Notably, LuckyChap has already had a hand in four films that star Robbie in a leading capacity (I, Tonya; Terminal; Dreamland; and Birds of Prey.)