Paramount Pictures to reboot Face/Off

By Express News Service

Paramount Pictures announced that they will be rebooting the hit 1997 film Face/Off. The original, starring John Travolta and Nicolas Cage, was an action-thriller from John Woo, which centers on two arch-enemies exchanging each other’s identities.

The story follows FBI agent Sean Archer (Travolta), who is tracking down terrorist Castor Troy (Cage). When Troy boards a plane in Los Angeles that crashes and is severely injured, Archer undergoes surgery to remove his face and replace it with Troy’s in order to go undercover as the criminal. In a twist, Troy then awakes from a coma and forces the doctor who performed the surgery give him Archer’s face.

Fast and Furious producer Neal Moritz will produce this reboot for Paramount, with David Permut serving as executive producer. Oren Uziel has been roped in to write the script. Uziel’s other credits include 22 Jump Street, The Cloverfield Paradox, and Paramount’s upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie.